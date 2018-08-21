CBB fans are NOT happy with Dan...

We’re a mere matter of days into the brand see series of Celebrity Big Brother 2018, yet fans are already divided over plenty of the housemates…

Most recently, fans have taken to social media to share their outrage and a certain duo in the house…

Last night, viewers were less than pleased with Dan Osborne – after the married father-of-two had requested to give fellow housemate Gabby Allen a ‘massage’.

Which, ya know, may have come across as ever so *slightly* out of line considering his partner Jacqueline Jossa has only just welcomed their second baby together.

The situation had arisen after 26-year-old Love Island star Gabby had told Ben and Dan of a recent blunder involving her shoulder.

She told the boys: ‘I popped my shoulder a few weeks ago. I fell down the stairs and knocked it out and then put it back in and it was alright and then the next morning I woke up and couldn’t move my arm’.

The Liverpudlian lass had then bared her shoulder to the ‘fellas.

Keen to lend a helping hand, a concerned Dan had then replied: ‘“F***ing hell, you alright though? If you need a proper massage, these hands are magic’.

Gabby had then denied Dan’s thoughtful if slightly creepy request – but this didn’t stop viewers from calling the former TOWIE ‘fella out on the move.

Pointing out that Gabby was the lady in question amidst the allegations that Dan had ‘cheated’ on his wife-of-a-year with (though the pair furiously denied the allegations), many have taken to social media to share their opinions…

One user shares: ‘Whether they hooked up or not, given the rumours, that is not something Dan should be offering, very disrespectful to Jacqueline.’

Agreeing, another adds that the ‘fella is ‘definitely not helping to get rid of those rumours. Props to Gabby for not putting up with his bs.’

Another writes that the sitch ‘doesn’t feel right when he has a wife and children at home.’

However, one fan has pointed out that the strange move could *actually* be part of a Big Brother mission….

Whadd’ya reckon?! Tweet us @CelebsNow!