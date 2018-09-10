Things got very emotional on Sunday evening's show

Their marriage has been on rocky terms for quite a few months, but last night Celebrity Big Brother star Dan Osborne burst into tears over wife Jacqueline Jossa.

Breaking down in the Diary Room, the former TOWIE star admitted: ‘I just want to make my family proud, I want to make my children proud, that’s the main thing.

‘I want to make my mum, my brothers, my wife, my friends, everyone, all of my family and friends, I want to just make them proud.’

Opening up about EastEnders star Jacqueline, the 27-year-old continued: ‘Of course, [my wife], I don’t want her thinking bad or anything…

‘We weren’t amazing before here, and it’s being in here that’s made me realise my wrongs and made me appreciate what I have, to be honest.

‘I want her to be excited to see me, not dreading seeing me or… After nearly four weeks of being away from home, I just want them all to be excited to see me rather than anything else.’

Dan and Jacqueline welcomed their second daughter together Mia in June but the couple split two months before following allegations Dan had a fling with fellow CBB star Gabby Allen – something which they both strongly deny.

Dan – who is also dad to three-year-old Ella with Jac and four-year-old Teddy from a previous relationship – then went on to speak about his close bond with his kids.

‘My children are absolutely everything to me, and the thought of them not being proud of me is the scariest thing in the world,’ he continued.

Wiping the tears off his face, he added: ‘Probably made myself look like an idiot and cry my eyes out for an hour.

‘I just miss them so bad and I try and hide it everyday. I try to hold it in but I miss my children so bad.’

Meanwhile, although 25-year-old Jacqueline has kept pretty quiet about her husband’s CBB stint so far, this weekend she gave an insight into the state of their relationship on social media.

Sharing a photo of her other half on Instagram, Jac made the heartfelt plea for fans to vote for Dan in the CBB final, telling her followers he ‘deserved’ it.

‘Thank you so much for all your support over the last few weeks. it’s massively appreciated’, she wrote.

Before adding: ‘We have one more night to vote for Dan. Let’s get him the win he deserves’.

The mum-of-two also recently revealed Dan has moved back into the family home following their split, as she finally opened up about his decision to go on Celebrity Big Brother.

‘The timing wasn’t great for us but I told him that if he felt like it was something he needed to do then I’d support him wholeheartedly’, she told OK! magazine.

‘We’re not officially back together but he’s living with us so we spend every day together, and we’re getting on really well. ‘It’s hard for me to discuss my relationship when we haven’t had a chance to talk about it properly.’