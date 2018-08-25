Viewers have branded it the 'worst eviction ever'

So, there we have it, after completely dividing the nation, Natalie Nunn became the first person to be evicted from last night’s Celebrity Big Brother.

The Bad Girls Club star took on former The One Show presenter Hardeep Singh Kohli, but during the live shows viewers decided to kick out Natalie first. And the whole thing was pretty awkward…

As host Emma Willis read out her name, the 33-year-old stayed completely silent and adjusted her crown – while the rest of the housemates barely made a squeak.

Unfortunately, the awkwardness didn’t end there as conversation soon heated up during Natalie’s eviction interview.

During one part, the show replayed the former housemate getting angry at Chloe Ayling for sitting in her seat with wet clothes.

Natalie shouted: ‘I didn’t do anything wrong. Who sits in somebody’s seat soaking wet like that?’

Emma, 42, then tried to defend Chloe, hitting back: ‘It seemed like such a huge reaction over a seat, it is really not your seat’.

As Natalie claimed Chloe was out to get her, Emma snapped: ‘Do you really think she did it on purpose?’

Before finally telling her: ‘I’m not cutting you off, but here are your best bits.’

And it looks like viewers at home found the whole thing a bit uncomfortable, and many were divided over Emma’s interviewing technique.

‘Probably the most awkward and uncomfortable evection I have ever witnessed #CBB, blasted one fan on Twitter.

Another agreed: ‘This interview is so awkward. It’s hard to watch #cbb’.

While a third suggested: ‘#CBB I think Emma was a bit scared of Natalie in her exit interview…’

And they weren’t the only ones…

This comes after Channel 5 boss Ben Frow revealed at the Edinburgh TV Festival yesterday that Big Brother could be dropped for a while when its contract expires in December.

‘I plan for a year without Big Brother,’ he explained.

‘I never say never because the world is constantly changing, and I think it would be irresponsible to not keep all options open, but at the moment I’m planning for a year without Big Brother.’

What are we going to do without all this controversy in our lives?!