The show will be back very soon!

Celebrity Big Brother host Emma Willis has FINALLY teased details of the upcoming 2018 line-up – and we couldn’t be more excited!

The mum-of-three, who has hosted the hit series since 2013, spoke about the celebs set to his this year’s CBB, and teased that it’s going to be bigger and better than ever.

Speaking to The Sun, Emma confessed, ‘When I heard a few of the names of the celebs coming on this year my jaw hit the floor.’

She went on to hint that the celebs taking part will be some of the most talked-about people of recent times.

‘I think the theme is interesting because it is the Eye Of The Storm so from what I believe, we will see people who themselves have been in the eye of the storm be that either on the receiving or giving end.

‘What will be really interesting is seeing the other side of the stories that we’ve not heard before.’

Eek – we can’t wait!

The return of CBB is just days away now – with the show set to premiere on Thursday night on Channel 5.

There has been a wave of speculation around who might be entering the house, although no one has yet been confirmed. US star Stormy Daniels has so far been rumoured – and given the recent drama surrounding her and President Trump, she certainly fits into the ‘Eye of The Storm’ category!

Footballer Jermaine Pennant has also been touted as a contestant – as has Chloe Ayling, the model who was famously kidnapped some months ago.

Meghan Markle’s estranged sister Samantha has also been tipped to appear. Although she’s no longer in contact with her half-sister, she’s been a famous critic of the Duchess, slamming her on multiple occasions.

She’s also done little to dispel the rumours surrounding her CBB involvement – so she could well be making an appearance.

Former Emmerdale actress Roxanne Pallett has most recently been rumoured, but yet again, no news has been confirmed

We’ll defo be tuning in on Thursday to see who appears behind those famous doors…