Is Katie about to shake up CBB for a second time?

Despite the whole heap of drama in her life right now, Katie Price is facing speculation that she could be about to make a shock arrival on Celebrity Big Brother 2018.

Yep, rumours are flying that the 40-year-old – who won the reality show back in 2015 – will enter the house once again after bookies slashed the odds of her joining the line-up.

Coral has changed the likelihood of Katie going into CBB from 10-1 to 4-1, and is even taking bets of 8-1 on the chance of her winning for a second time.

‘It would certainly be no surprise to see Katie sign up for another series of Big Brother this summer, with the show having previous in bringing back former contestants,’ Harry Aitkenhead from the company told The Mirror. ‘She was hugely popular on the show back in 2015 and we’ve slashed our odds on her attempting to repeat her victory three years on this summer.’

Katie had previously admitted in the past that she’d love to enter the house again, having tweeted before the January series kicked off earlier this year: ‘People asking if I’m going into big brother I’m not but I would do it again now I’m fighting fit’

However, it looks like we won’t be seeing Pricey shake up CBB this time around as a spokesperson for her has denied the rumours according to MailOnline. *sad face*

This might be for the best though given that Katie’s estranged husband Kieran Hayler has been linked with a place on this summer’s line-up.

Other names rumoured to be entering the house include actor Ryan Thomas, former TOWIE cast member Dan Osborne, ex-Love Islander Gabby Allen and adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Meanwhile Katie has had a very eventful week so far after she avoided being declared bankrupt at a court hearing about her money struggles on Tuesday.

The mum-of-five did not attend the discussion at London’s High Court but submitted a plan via her team for an individual voluntary agreement (IVA) in a last-ditch attempt to avoid total financial collapse, with recent reports claiming that she has blown her former £45million fortune.

An IVA allows creditors to be paid back over an agreed period of time and Katie, 40, has been given three months to come up with a plan to pay her debts which are thought to total £250,000, including over £20,000 in tax.

Her application will be heard in 12 weeks’ time on 30 October.