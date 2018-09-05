Things got very emotional last night

Ryan Thomas has faced a tough week after he was accused of ‘punching’ former Celebrity Big Brother housemate Roxanne Pallett.

So fans of the show were delighted last night when the Coronation Street actor was sent an emotional letter from his brother Scott following the drama.

After the group selected Ryan to receive a note from home, the 34-year-old was seen breaking down in tears as Scott assured his older bro he had absolutely nothing to worry about on the outside world.

‘I know you’ve been out of your comfort zone, but trust me it’s been well worth it. You’ve shown the nation just how amazing you really are’, the note started.

Referring to that Roxanne incident, he continued: ‘You have absolutely nothing to worry about. Everyone has seen the real you.’

