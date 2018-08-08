This could be awkward...

Celebrity Big Brother 2018 hasn’t even started yet but the line-up has reportedly almost been thrown into disarray for a pretty awkward reason…

It’s been claimed that Ryan Thomas threatened to QUIT the series after learning that his girlfriend Lucy Mecklenburgh’s former fling Dan Osborne is also said to be entering the house later this month.

Ryan, 34, apparently wasn’t keen on the idea of living with Dan and warned bosses that one of them would have to pull out – but was persuaded to still go in and get a six-figure sum for doing so.

‘He was playing hardball and saying it was either Dan or him, but Celebrity Big Brother bosses stood firm and he eventually backed down,’ a source told The Sun Online. ‘Now they’re both doing it.

‘Ryan hates the fact he’ll have to share such a small space with someone from Lucy’s past.

’It’s awkward and has been a rough start to his experience. It’ll be interesting to see now how they both react once they meet inside the house.’

It sure will!

Dan, 27, dated Lucy, 26, when they both starred in TOWIE in 2013.

However, their brief fling ended when Dan discovered that his ex-girlfriend Megan Tomlin was pregnant.

Meanwhile there could be even more awkwardness awaiting Dan in the house as Love Island star Gabby Allen is also reportedly going in.

Gabby, 26, was accused by her ex Marcel Somerville of sleeping with Dan when they both attended a bootcamp in Marbella in May, allegations they both denied.

Dan angrily hit out at Marcel for making the claims, especially as they came whilst his wife Jacqueline Jossa was heavily pregnant with their second daughter.

‘Ridiculous and untrue,’ the former TOWIE cast member said of the accusations on Twitter.

‘Also, more importantly, no matter what is happening in my private life etc and bullshit stories I can laugh off… but it’s causing stress to Jacqueline, who is carrying our baby..

‘She should be able to enjoy her last month of being pregnant without reading nonsense, thank you.’

Something tells us there could be a whole lot of drama go down in the Celebrity Big Brother house!

The new series is set to kick off on Thursday 16 August at 9pm on Channel 5.