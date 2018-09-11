Did you spot it?

Ryan Thomas was crowned the worthy winner of Celebrity Big Brother 2018 last night as he beat Hollywood actress Kirstie Alley to first place.

The Coronation Street actor had a tough time in the house after former CBB star Roxanne Pallett accused him of ‘punching her in the ribs’ during a playfight.

After furious viewer backlash she later apologised and admitted she ‘got it wrong’ in two emotional TV interviews.

And fans of the Channel 5 show were absolutely over the moon when 34-year-old Ryan came out on top following his turbulent time and rushed to Twitter to praise his courage.

But as the new champ sat down with host Emma Willis to talk about what he’d been through, two former housemates also caught the attention of eagle-eyed viewers – and that’s Jermaine Pennant and Chloe Ayling.

Now, if you cast your minds back a week, these two sent tongues wagging when they flirted up a storm – despite Jermaine being a married man.

And after Chloe branded the football star ‘disgusting’ for keeping his wife a secret, the pair had a pretty awkward reunion during the final.

In fact, Married At First Sight star Ben Jardine was conveniently sat in between them as they failed to even acknowledge each other at all.

‘Love that Chloe and Jermaine aren’t sitting together hahaha, pure ‘banter’ #cbb’, commented one Twitter user.

While a second said: ‘I guess Chloe wasn’t allowed to sit next to Jermaine then #cbb’.

‘Ben sat inbetween Chloe and Jermaine haha’, a third added, while a fourth wrote: ‘Chloe having to sit even near Jermaine. Feel for her. #CBB’.

Following his eviction last Monday, 35-year-old Jermaine told Rylan Clark-Neal he wasn’t on the best terms with Chloe, 21.