This could be bad news for CBB fans...

Celebrity Big Brother 2018 might be upon us but Rylan Clark-Neal has just dropped quite a bombshell about the show’s future.

The TV star – who presents spin-off show Bit On The Side – confessed on This Morning today that he doesn’t know if the programme will continue after this year following rumours that both the celebrity and civilian versions could end.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: Celebrity Big Brother 2018: Take a look inside the AMAZING house complete with neon lights and a beach bar!

‘These rumours have been going about for a long time now,’ Rylan, 29, admitted to hosts Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford.

‘The truth is no one knows. That’s the god honest truth. I would have told you by now, “Ruth, I can’t believe it I’m out of a job.”

‘But no, there’s always rumours. It’s no secret that we had a three-year deal with Channel 5, and that this year is technically the last year. But what’s happened previous is it’s just renewed, but no one knows still.’

Fingers crossed this isn’t the last of Big Brother, then!

If the show DOES come to an end, however, Rylan said it would come as a massive blow to him, host Emma Willis and narrator Marcus Bentley.

‘I love Big Brother. I’ve been a fan of it since it started,’ the presenter – who won CBB himself back in 2013 after finding fame on The X Factor – explained.

‘Obviously I was very lucky to take part in it and now I work in it, but Emma, me and Marcus really do love that show.

‘The thought of it potentially not being there, it’s not devastating to the fact I haven’t got a job, it’s not about that, it’s more as a fan.’

It comes as the latest series kicks off with an ‘eye of the storm’ theme, so we’re expecting some pretty explosive viewing! And check out the house…

Wow! Celebs entering the house include former Coronation Street actor Ryan Thomas, ex-TOWIE cast member Dan Osborne and adult film star Stormy Daniels.