Celebrity Big Brother wouldn’t be the same without a bit of controversy, right?

We’ve already had Ashley James and Ginuwine‘s ‘showmance’, John Barnes‘ unexpected back door eviction – not to mention basically everything Dapper Laughs says.

And it looks like CBB fans are up in arms once more, after the show’s latest risky twist will see a TRIPLE eviction on Friday night.

Speaking at the end of the show, host Emma Willis revealed the shock news, telling Channel 5 viewers: ‘I’ll be back here on Friday at 9pm for a triple eviction, three out in one evening.’ Eeeek!

Bit On The Side presenter Rylan Clarke-Neal then went on to confirm the news later in the evening, which didn’t exactly go down well with fans of the show.

‘These evictions are getting a bit boring’, blasted one follower.

While another angry fan added: ‘Whomever came up with this scheme should be FIRED. It’s not fair for anyone involved, the HMs, or the public. QUIT TRYING TO RUIN #CBB ‘.

And a third asked: ‘Are they trying to wind the series up fast with all these back door, overnight and triple evictions ? #cbb‘.

The big news comes after rapper Ginuwine became the fifth celeb to be evicted from the Celebrity Big Brother house.

Emma made her way back to the most famous house in the country on Tuesday evening to interview ex-footie star John Barnes following his Diary Room exit and kick someone else out.

But while Wayne Sleep, Ann Widdecombe, Daniel O’Reilly and Johnny Mitchell were all up for eviction – it was Ginuwine who received the fewest votes and was sent packing.

Meanwhile, with not long left until the final, viewers are already pondering who could be crowned winner of CBB on 2nd February.

According to William Hill, Conservative MP Ann Widdecombe is now surprise favourite to win at odds of 13/8, while Kardashians star Malika Haqq is the least popular at just 80/1.

