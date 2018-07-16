It's set to be a big series for CBB!

Love Island may be coming to an end pretty soon, but there’s another reality show that will keep viewers everywhere occupied at 9pm every night.

Celebrity Big Brother returns to TV screens next month, and of course there’s been rumours aplenty.

Ask us how we feel right now… because it’s definitely a lil’ something like this…

And with a brand new CBB series comes brand new rumours of a line up – and this time, one of our very fave soap stars is in the mix!

In fact, our fave Coronation Street ‘fella Ryan Thomas looks headed for Britain’s most famous household – as there is allegedly major talk for his appearance in this years upcoming series.

According The Sun, Ryan has decided to leave the cobbles of Corrie behind in order to make it as a reality TV star – just like his brothers Adam, who appeared on the 2017 series of I’m a Celebrity, and Scott, who appeared on the 2016 series of Love Island.

A source told the newspaper: ‘His brother Adam was on I’m A Celebrity and his other brother was on Love Island, so he knows exactly how lucrative it can be to get a spot on one of those kind of shows’.

Alluding to some big figures, they added: ‘There’s talk of a £500,000 as an appearance fee’.

Ryan, who is currently dating TOWIE star Lucy Mecklenburgh, is yet to confirm his spot on the show – but we’re crossing all fingers and toes.

The upcoming series is believed to be the theme ‘eye of the storm’, though this is yet to be confirmed by TV bosses.

Along with Ryan, other rumoured stars set to take on Big Brother include Georgia May Foote, Gabby Allen, Bobby Norris, Charlotte Dawson and none other than the Chuckle Brothers.

Yup, you just couldn’t write it. We’ll be waiting with baited breath for more updates!