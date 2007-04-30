Bruce Willis: I hate fanny-flashers

Actor can't bear stars who go commando

Is Bruce Willis becoming a grumpy old man?

The 52-year-old Die Hard actor isn’t a bit impressed that showbiz news seems to be dominated by the kind of female stars who flash their bits.

Bruce has hit out at the likes of Paris Hilton, Lindsay Lohan and Britney Spears who have all been photographed on nights out not wearing any underwear, displaying their most intimate parts.

‘They’re not writing about guys my age much anymore, unless I do something naughty,’ he tells Vanity Fair. ‘They’re writing about the kids. That’s what drives pop culture now.

‘Anything goes, to the point where it’s OK for young pop stars or film stars to show photos of their naked vaginas in a magazine. If this is it then it’s over man, it’s the f***ing Fall of Rome.’

A touch of sour grapes perhaps, Brucey baby?