Danielle Lloyd goes to Hollywood

CBB contestant is off to Tinseltown to become a star

Watch out, Hollywood – Danielle Lloyd is about to hit town.

The Celebity Big Brother contestant is off to the States and determined to make herself a name in the US.

She also plans to hit the party circuit and mix with the likes of Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan.

‘I’m so excited, I can’t wait to conquer America,’ the 23-year-old model tells the Daily Star.

‘I’d really like to go into acting. I’ve been offered a few small parts, some film roles, but I haven’t had time to look at the scripts properly yet.’

The one drawback to the US trip is that Danielle will miss her friends and family, and new love, Charlton stricker Marcus Bent, 28.

‘I don’t want to talk about him,’ says coy Dani. ‘But I won’t have any time to chase hot men out there, my diary’s chock-a-block.’