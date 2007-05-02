Jessie Wallace: I’m happy on my own now

Former EastEnder puts bad relationships behind her

Jessie Wallace has revealed that she’s finally found happiness with herself.

Content as mum to two-year-old Tallulah, she reckons she doesn’t need a man to complete her life.

‘I’m enjoying being on my own with my daughter,’ she says. ‘I read a headline recently that said, “Jessie is so alone because she terrifies men”, which made me roar with laughter.

‘I’m on my own because I want to be. I’m putting every ounce of energy into my career and my child. Nothing can come between us.’

Jessie, 36, who stars in upcoming TV drama Marie Lloyd, admits she hasn’t always picked the best partners. One of her ex lovers betrayed her by selling the story of their fling to the press after a trip to Antigua.

‘I’ve made bad choices in men and I did feel humiliated at the time,’ she tells the Daily Mail Weekend, ‘but I’m a stronger, better person now and I feel sorry for the sort of people who put money before loyalty.’