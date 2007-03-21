Sir Alan Sugar: Last year’s Apprentice candidates didn’t cut the mustard

Tycoon slates contestants

Business tycoon Sir Alan Sugar has slated last year’s competitors on hit show The Apprentice.

And the 59-year-old says it took a lot of persuasion for TV chiefs to get him to sign up for another series.

‘I wasn’t paticularly impressed with the calibre of the candidates,’ he says. ‘I always have the problem of wondering if they are here for the right reasons. I’ve seen some try to capitalise on the fact they have been on TV.

‘Part of me agreeing to do a third series was that the calibre needed to be looked at very carefully before we end up with Big Brother on wheels.’

When asked if he regretted choosing winner Michelle Dewberry over Ruth Badger, he replied: ‘There’s a lot of regrets on last year. Maybe turning up was the biggest.’

See if the new candidates measure up next Wednesday on BBC1.