The end of Love Island may be edging ever nearer, but worry not for a new reality show is here to take over your life. It’s name? Celebs On The Farm – and the incredible line-up has officially been revealed!

Eight famous names will be heading to the countryside to work on a coastal farm in Sussex for ten days and those getting their wellies on include Megan McKenna, TOWIE’s Bobby Norris and reality star Charlotte Dawson.

They’ll also be joined by former Strictly Come Dancing heartthrob Gleb Savchenko, ex-Emmerdale actress Lorraine Chase, judo athlete Ashley McKenzie, dancer Louie Spence and Gogglebox’s Sandi Bogle.

Throughout the ten episodes – which will be hosted by comedian Stephen Bailey – the stars will face challenges such as mucking out the animals and maintenance tasks with the aim of impressing farmer Chris.

The celeb who performs best will earn a ‘Best in Show’ rosette each day and the person who least impresses will be sent home from day four onwards.

With several of the stars very much ‘townies’, this is going to be VERY out of their comfort zone!

In fact Charlotte says of the experience: ‘Mud and dirt is just not me. It is not what Chaz is about!’

Others are keen to embrace it though.

‘Never in my life am I going to give an alpaca a pedicure again,’ Bobby points out. ‘So it is kind of life goals.’

Good point, Bob!

The line-up has already gone down well with many fans who’ve been reacting on social media.

‘OMG OMG OMG Cannot frigging wait to watch this,’ one wrote, whilst another said: ‘I cannot wait to see this’

One addition to the cast who has caused a bit of a surprise is Gleb though, who hasn’t been on British screens since he appeared as a professional on Strictly in 2015.

‘What are you doing on this show!’ one commented on his Twitter announcement about the series.

Others were pleasantly surprised though, with one posting: ‘Oh god! Yes!! Celebson the farm!!!’

Looks good, right? Celebs On The Farm will hit out screens on 5STAR this summer.