Whilst the latest series of Celebs Go Dating may have only just wrapped up filming, Channel 4 bosses have been keen to secure the next batch of unlucky-in-love stars.

With Love Island’s Olivia Attwood and Eyal Booker joining the likes of TOWIE’s Chloe Sims and Vas Morgan, season five was a definite turn for the books – especially after resident dating agent Nadia Essex left the agency following some on-show dramz.

Keen to keep the ball rolling, the hit show has already confirmed the first batch of celebrities for the upcoming season – revealing that Kerry Katona, Love Island’s Georgia Steel, TOWIE’s Pete Wicks, Hollyoaks’ Chelsee Healey and David Weekender have all signed on the dotted line.

And, for fans keen on familiar faces, former dating agency client and MiC star Sam Thompson has also returned for the second time.

Following Nadia’s departure, life coach Anna Williamson will also join the star studded cast alongside dating expert Paul Carrick Brunson to coach the celebrities in all things romance.

Speaking ahead of the show, newly single Kerry shared that she’s ‘excited’ to mingle with some potential new romantic flames.

The 38-year-old, who split from her beau Ryan Mahoney, 29, after four months together, said: ‘I’ve never done anything like this before. If what I’ve been doing before hasn’t been working I may as well try something new!’

The mother of Molly, 17, and Lilly-Sue, 15, Heidi, 11, and Max, 10, and four-year-old Dylan-Jorge then added: ‘I’ve been on dating apps but to be honest they didn’t work. I’m so excited to be joining the agency and see who Anna and Paul set me up with!’

Sharing a sneak peak of her debut appearance on the dating show, Kerry took to Instagram to post a clip captioned: ‘yes I’m turning to the experts!! @celebsgodating ❤’

Followers were full of well-wishes for the former Atomic Kitten lady, with replies reading things such as ‘Can’t wait to watch this 👏🏻💕’ and ‘Can not wait to you see you on this 😁🙌 @kerrykatona7 💃🏼’.

Fingers crossed for you, Kerry!