We weren't expecting this!

We’re still not over the fact that in a weeks time Love Island will be finished and we’ll have to find another way to spend our weekday evenings other than curled up in front of the sofa with a family-sized bag of crisps.

Luckily, Nadia Essex is here to answer all of our telly prayers as she’s back with another series of Celebs Go Dating along with new love guru Paul Carrick Brunson and everyone’s favourite receptionist Tom Read Wilson – hooray!

And as we gear up to watch another batch of unlucky-in-love celebs on their quest for The One, the full cast for 2018 has been unveiled – which includes two Love Island stars, a Sugababe and a couple of the TOWIE cast thrown in for good measure.

Firstly, fresh from the Majorcan villa Eyal Booker has put his heart on the line AGAIN in a bid to find a lucky lady to embark on the spiritual journey of life with him.

He might not have found love on the Island, but we reckon the 22-year-old is going to have absolutely no trouble finding himself a girlfriend looking like that.

Eyal isn’t the only former Love Islander to sign up to the agency, as we previously revealed 2016 runner up Olivia Attwood will also be joining the show after her failed romance with co-star Chris Hughes.

‘To say I’m excited and scared to the join the Celebs Go Dating agency is an understatement,’ 27-year-old Olivia admitted. ‘I’m known as a wild child, party girl so I’m sure I’ll keep Nadia and Paul on their toes.’

Yeah, we’d find something else to watch at 10pm every night if we were you, Chris.

Along with Eyal and Olivia, Celebs Go Dating have signed Mutya Buena, Sam Craske from Diversity, Made in Chelsea star Alik Alfus as well as TOWIE favourites Chloe Sims and Vas J Morgan.

And it looks like the nation is pretty surprised about the new line up, as fans have take to Twitter to share their thoughts.

‘So glad @CelebsGoDating is back to fill the Love Island void. I’m a sucker for love. Line up looks a goodie’, said one fan.

While another agreed: ‘The new Celebs Go Dating lineup is decent!’

It isn’t only the cast that’s getting an overhaul this year as dating expert Eden Blackman announced he was leaving the E4 dating show following a load of controversy around his behaviour.

This time around Nadia and Tom will be getting a helping hand from new guy of the block, award-winning agent Paul who actually lists Oprah Winfrey as a former client. So we reckon the celebs are in pretty good hands.

Celebs Go Dating returns this autumn on E4 and we can’t WAIT!