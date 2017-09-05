Did you notice this?

Celebs Go Dating has made its long-awaited return to our screens and it’s was as LOLs as ever.

Viewers watched as the likes of TOWIE’s James ‘Arg’ Argent and Ex On The Beach star Charlotte Dawson tried their luck with potential dates at a mixer in Monday night’s episode – but many spotted something slightly odd about the scene.

Fans speculated that Pete Wicks might have made a rather unexpected cameo when Charlotte got flirty with a long-haired fella who bore a noticeable resemblance to the TOWIE heartthrob.

Social media lit up when Jordan from Wolverhampton appeared, with one watcher Tweeting: ‘Was that a Pete wicks lookalike??? @LadyNadiaEssex #celebsgodating’

‘I can’t cope with a taller Pete wicks…. So confusing #CelebsGoDating,’ another wrote, whilst one joked: ‘His name is ‘I think I’m Pete Wicks’ #CelebsGoDating’

And one said: ‘Still can’t get over how much Jordan looked like Pete wicks ! #celebsgodating’

Needless to say it wasn’t actually Pete and was definitely Jordan, who quickly proved a big hit with Charlotte.

‘He is fit as f***, I just want to eat him,’ she excitedly explained to the camera. ‘I fancy the f*** out of him.’

After a flirtatious exchange which saw Charlotte undo Jordan’s bun and mess with his locks, the pair ended up snogging which didn’t go down well with adviser Nadia Essex.

‘Charlotte has ignored everything we’ve said to her and if she carries on like this it’s going to be impossible to find her a date,’ she explained.

Despite this Charlotte went on to go out for a drink with Jordan but things didn’t quite work out, with the Pete Wicks lookalike confessing that he’d recently split with someone who he was trying to get back with.

‘He’s blown it now,’ a fuming Charlotte said afterwards. Ouch.

Looks like this is going to make for some pretty entertaining viewing…