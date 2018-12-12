Awkward!

As Sam Thompson gears up to appear on Celebs Go Dating for a second time, his ex Tiffany Watson has revealed how she really feels about him joining the line up.

The Made In Chelsea pair got together shortly after Tiff first appeared on the E4 reality show in 2014, and they dated for two and a half years on and off before splitting in 2017.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: See the star studded Celebs Go Dating line up as ‘excited’ Kerry Katona CONFIRMS romance hunt

And now 23-year-old Tiff has opened up about watching her ex try to date members of the public on CGD.

Speaking to us exclusively at CelebsNow, she confessed: ‘I watched parts of the last series he was on. My flatmate kept asking do you find this weird seeing him on dates and weirdly I didn’t.

‘He did cringe me out a bit on it though haha.’

Admitting she might dodge the latest season – due to air in January – Tiff continued: ‘But I don’t think I’ll be an avid watcher of the new series but I may watch parts of it!’

Before adding: ‘I find the commentator the best part he is hilarious.’

Tiff – who has recently created her own vegan Almande Christmas drink in partnership with Baileys – decided to take a break from MIC earlier this year to concentrate on other projects, which include opening her restaurant and her lifestyle business.

But that doesn’t mean the star has ruled out reality TV altogether, as she also hinted another telly role could be on the cards.

‘I would definitely be up for doing more reality tv but it just depends what, I’m quite picky with what I do and don’t want to do so it would have to be something i really wanted to be a part of,’ she said.

‘I don’t think I’d be able to do I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! as I’m vegan so a lot of the challenges would be impossible for me.

‘I also think I’d be an absolute nightmare on it as no food and sleeping in the jungle would make me so moody. I’m probably too high maintenance to be able to cope with it! Oh and I also have the biggest phobia of snakes ever.’

Meanwhile, as the festive season gets into full swing, Lucy Watson’s sister revealed why she’s decided to pair up with Baileys this Christmas.

‘I always used to love drinking Baileys around Christmas time,’ she said.

‘It makes you feel so festive but going vegan I could no longer have it, so I was so excited when they bought out their Baileys Almande it’s the perfect Christmas-y drink, besides who doesn’t want to invent their own Christmas tipple for the festive season.’

Baileys Treat Bar in Covent Garden in open now until 22nd December.