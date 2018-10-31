Turning 20 in style!

Tallia Storm proved she’s all grown up as she celebrated her 20th birthday yesterday in a very racy outfit.

The Glaswegian singer showed off some serious side boob as she posed in a silver dress on Instagram.

Holding onto some giant pink balloons, Tallia pouted for the camera whilst flashing the flesh in the skimpy chainmail dress.

Her blonde locks were slicked back straight and clearly the Celebs Go Dating star was in the mood to party.

Tallia captioned the image: ‘NO MORE TEENAGE TEARS💁🏼‍♀️ #Birthday #EndOfAnEra #TWENTY,’ and unsurprisingly it has already been liked almost 13,000 times.

Her followers were quick to comment and Tallia was inundated with complements from her fans.

‘Happy birthday! You look incredible! Have a good one!’ One person wrote, while another added: ‘Wow you are drop dead gorgeous xx.’

A third person commented: ‘I am loving that dress so elegant.’

Tallia later changed into a sexy black mini skirt and a sequinned top as she partied the night away at London’s 100 Wardour Street with her pals.

The pretty blonde shared plenty of videos to her Instagram story which showed the group enjoying dinner and plenty of vino!

Happy birthday Tallia!