The Love Island beauty got seriously candid during a chat with her mum
Olivia Attwood had Celebs Go Dating fans in hysterics on Tuesday night, when she dropped a major hint that her mum and dad are swingers.
Yep, you heard us right.
The Love Island babe’s mum, Jenny, joined her daughter for a spot of lunch when Liv started filling her in on her (so far) unsuccessful attempt at finding love on the E4 dating show.
And, when discussing a double-date with fellow celeb Alik Alfus, Liv hinted that her own parents had dabbled in a bit of partner swapping.
‘Queen of the Hoes aren’t you? I know you and dad, keys in the bowl and all of that… this was not that sort of weekend,’ the 27-year-old said.
Yes she just called her own mum a ‘Hoe’. And yes Twitter went wild for it.
‘”Queen of the hoes aren’t you” I can’t cope with @oliviajade_att
#CelebsGoDating,’ one social media user tweeted.
While others called for Liv and her sassy mum – lovingly known as ‘Jenny from the block’ by the busty blonde – to get their own TV show.
‘Loving @oliviajade_att and her mum Jenny on @CelebsGoDating , they need a spinoff show
#CelebsGoDating #athomewiththehuns.’