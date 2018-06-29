Shock transformation! Celine Dion is totally unrecognisable with dramatic new hairstyle

Wow! The popstar has got new bangs

Celine Dion has a pretty jam-packed schedule at the moment as she continues to take her amazing Las Vegas Live show on a tour around the world.

But despite spending her days rehearsing, the ‘My Heart Will Go On’ singer still had time to try out a totally new look while out on the road – and she looks SO different.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

Taking to Instagram this week, Celine shared a mirror selfie debuting a brand-new hair ’do as she took a break from performing in Tokyo. A huge change from her usual center-parting and beachy waves, the star showed off her long blonde tresses and a fresh set of choppy bangs.

More: OMG! Lenny Henry looks unrecognisable after dramatic weight loss

And taking the look to a whole new level, the 50-year-old wore a geometric dress paired with some killer blue heels and a pair of sunnies.

Take a look for yourselves and tell us she doesn’t look like a completely different person…

‘Tonight is the night! Tokyo, are you ready?’, she captioned the post, and obviously it didn’t take long for Celine’s 2.3million followers to comment on the shocking snap.

‘Oh em gee! You don’t even look like Celine any more!’, said one fan.



While another wrote: ‘Wow! Wouldn’t have recognised!’

A third fan even compared her to Lady Gag, as they commented: ‘Obviously it didn’t take long ‘Are you Celine or are you Lady Gaga?’



And a fourth added: ‘Does not look like her at all.’

Despite the shock makeover, it looks like Celine was back to her tried and tested look just a few hours later as she took to Instagram once again, this time sharing a snap of herself performing on stage.

‘Thank you Tokyo for the warm welcome and for being an amazing audience at our first show,’ she captioned a shot which sees her with her hair back in it’s natural Celine Dion centre parting.