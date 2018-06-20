‘It is challenging’: Kate Wright opens up about being a stepmum to Rio’s children

We think she's doing a great job!

Kate Wright has been dating Rio Ferdinand for over a year now, and she seems to have adjusted really well to life as a stepmum to his three children.

The two started their relationship two years after the sportsman lost his wife to cancer, and they have since moved in together.

Speaking about her life as a stepmum to Rio’s children – Tia, Lorenz and Tate – the former TOWIE star admitted that it’s a challenging role, but that she can’t imagine her life without them.

‘It is challenging but it’s just as amazing. It was always going to be a hard job, it was never going to be easy but I love it and I couldn’t imagine life without the three children’, she told Mail Online.

The 27-year-old also opened up about how her and the children are coping with Rio’s absence, now that he’s away in Russia for the World Cup.

‘I’m with the kids on my own and obviously we miss him but we’re having a nice time just us four as well’, she said.

Speaking about their daily routine as a family, Kate said she enjoys a early night and goes to bed after the children, but she’s up for 6am – just in time for the school run.

‘I like to go to bed early, it sounds ridiculous but I’m like a granny! I’m asleep by 9pm but I am up at 6am.

‘We have dinner, do homework, a bit of fun time, then the kids go to bed, I go to bed. I like to wash my hair in the morning so the Panasonic is great as I just blow-dry, give it a quick straighten and then get up and give the kids breakfast…’, she said.

‘I’m always in a mad rush in the morning trying to get out of the house especially with the kids so I just love the hairdryer as well as the straightener.’

Recently the 39-year-old has revealed that his children have asked him to have babies with Kate, and the pair have also discussed wedding plans.

Speaking to the Daily Star, he admitted they will indeed tie the knot in the future, but haven’t decided when.

He said: ‘We do talk about it, but I’m not going to sit here and give you a date.’

