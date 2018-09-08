The former Big Brother housemate did not hold back…

Chanelle Hayes has slammed Celebrity Juice star Fearne Cotton in a shock Instagram outburst.

During a Q&A with fans, Chanelle was asked: ‘Who is the rudest celeb you’ve ever met?’

The 30-year-old didn’t hold back, and replied: ‘Fearne Cotton. Went to thank her after appearing on Celeb Juice and she looked me up and down and then walked off without a word.’

Mum-of-two Chanelle has appeared on the ITV2 show twice – once in 2009 and again in 2011 – and this is the first time she’s the made the shocking claims about 37-year-old Fearne.

It seems Chanelle was in an honest mood, as she later opened up about her relationship with ex-boyfriend Ziggy Linchman, who she enjoyed a romance with during their time in the Big Brother house in 2007.

Asked if she’s rather be stuck in a lift with Ziggy or their fellow former housemate Charley Uchea, Chanelle said: ‘Defo Ziggy. We still speak from time to time. He’s a nice guy.’

Chanelle’s swipe at Fearne isn’t the first time she’s hit out at a celebrity – last year she slammed Olly Murs over his appearance as a judge on The Voice.

She wrote: ‘How is Olly Murs a judge on a talent show though?? One of the most annoying people on the planet, can’t even sing himself?? How is he so liked??’

Cheeky Olly responded by retweeting the post and adding: ‘Can someone please tell me who this lady is? But honestly thanks for watching #TheVoiceUK we love your support.’

We can’t wait to see Fearne’s reaction to Chanelle’s Instagram outburst…