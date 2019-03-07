Oh dear...

Charlotte Crosby admits she feels ‘betrayed by everyone she knows’ after she was reportedly snubbed by Emily Atack at her fashion launch party.

The former Geordie Shore star reportedly left Emily’s In The Style bash in tears on Wednesday night after she was blanked by the I’m A Celebrity runner-up.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: Charlotte Crosby unleashes foul-mouthed rant at ‘fake f***ers’: ‘I’ve got such a problem’

The 28-year-old was also reportedly refused entry into the VIP section of the party.

Charlotte was seen keeping her head down as she covered her face with her hands while leaving the central London do with her boyfriend Joshua Ritchie.

‘She milled around outside the VIP area while Emily partied just metres away with Scarlett Moffatt, Leigh Francis and James McVey,’ a source told The Sun Online.

However, according to the source, Charlotte took the refusal in her stride, telling a partygoer: ‘I can’t get in, it’s only for friends and family. I wish Emily all the best.’

But her mood suddenly changed when Emily reportedly blanked her.

The source added: ‘It was a small space but when Emily wandered off to use the loo she totally ignored Charlotte, who looked on uncomfortably with boyfriend Joshua and at one point tried to dance sexily for the 50 or so people in the area.

‘There was no acknowledgement and Charlotte was massively embarrassed.

‘Charlotte was there because she previously launched a collection with the brand, but apparently Emily wasn’t interested in getting any tips!’

Appearing to confirm her uncomfortable night, Charlotte later tweeted: ‘The feeling of being betrayed by every1 you no is honestly one of the worst.’

However, it seems after a good night’s sleep she had a change of heart as she took to Twitter this morning to claim she had a ‘fab’ night.

She tweeted: ‘Had an amazing night at the @EmAtack x @inthestyleUK event last night so don’t believe everything you read as I had a fab time dancing the night away with everyone and we even had time for a cheeky shot 😂💃🏼 outfit is from Emily’s range and I love the whole collection 😍.’

Emily also responded to a fan that had asked Charlotte if it’s true she wasn’t allowed into the VIP area.

She said: ‘Eh!?! Not true at all!! We had a great night!’

So there you have it…