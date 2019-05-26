Charlotte Crosby reveals dramatic results of boob reduction after revealing she was FORCED to remove implants

Jenni McKnight

Charlotte was in agony with her ‘painful’ breast implants...

Charlotte Crosby has revealed the results of her boob reduction after being forced to remove her ‘painful’ implants after experiencing pains in her chest.

The 29-year-old has returned to her B-cup bra size after being informed by a doctor that that her body was rejecting the implants, which is something which happens gradually.

While Charlotte has to wear a special bra for the next two months while her boobs heal, that hasn’t stopped her showing off the results of her operation during a trip to Ibiza with her Geordie Shore pals.

Char shared a series of stunning images to her Instagram page, which sees her flaunt her smaller chest in a number of risqué outfits – and she looks amazing!

View this post on Instagram

Our Ibiza home @thebeachstaribiza 🏠

A post shared by Charlotte Letitia Crosby (@charlottegshore) on

Fans were clearly loving her new look too, with one commenting: ‘Yay! 🎉 You look much better without the implants 🔥👌🏽.’

Another said: ‘You look absolutely gorgeous and so slim now😍🔥.’

While a third added: ‘YOU LOOK BETTER THAN EVER ☄️.

View this post on Instagram

🌜

A post shared by Charlotte Letitia Crosby (@charlottegshore) on

Charlotte is thrilled with her new look, telling The Sun that she is delighted her implants are finally gone.

She said: ‘I am finally back to myself. I prefer my natural body. I was crazy to ever get those implants in. I am back to my natural normal boobs.

‘My boyfriend completely loves them. But I think he would love me no matter what, which makes me even happier.

View this post on Instagram

Had the best time today with @bondisands 💕 Can’t get over how unreal their new suncare range smells 😍 Available now @bootsuk #bondisandssuncare #ad

A post shared by Charlotte Letitia Crosby (@charlottegshore) on

‘I have come to the stage now where it is what it is. I don’t think there’s any need in constantly wanting to be another person.

‘I think having the implants out has made me realise that when I look back I was perfect without them. I have accepted who I am.’