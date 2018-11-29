Char has wowed her fans with this photo

Charlotte Crosby isn’t usually one to hold back when it comes to opening up about her private life.

After all, she’s made her way through a fair few of our fave reality shows over the years…

And now the Geordie Shore star has given fans a glimpse into her hotel bathroom as she shared a seriously sexy snap from the tub yesterday.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: Charlotte Crosby alarms fans as she is rushed to hospital in South Africa following freak injury

Posting the pic on Instagram, 28-year-old Charlotte can be seen pouting at the camera with her hair tied up in a bun.

Going make-up free for the snap, the CBB winner showed off her flashy Rolex watch as she rested her chin on her hand.

‘Stuck in London, All my trains got cancelled ⚫⚪,’ Char wrote alongside the photo, which racked up more than 56k likes overnight.

And fans are absolutely loving the sizzling selfie, as one commented: ‘You’re fireee Char! @charlottegshore.’

‘Beautiful,’ another simply said, and a third added: ‘Looking gorgeous boo x’

Meanwhile, the Geordie lass recently revealed she’s officially free from one of her exes after sharing the results from her laser tattoo removal sessions.

Posting before and after pics, Charlotte’s ‘M’ tattoo – which was a small tribute to her former boyfriend, Mitch – is no longer visible on the back of her arm.

Char got the inking back in 2015 and debuted the results on Valentine’s Day with the comment: ‘Happy valentines… #YoungStupidAndVeryCrazyInlove.’

But after the couple broke up, the reality star told Star magazine: ‘I need to get my ‘M’ tattoo removed, though. I can’t walk around with that now we’re not together, can I?’

And thatt’s not the only tattoo Charlotte is keen to get rid of, as she’s also undergoin laser on a squiggle fish design that she and ex Stephen Bear gave each other in April 2017.