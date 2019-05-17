Wedding bells?!

Charlotte Crosby has dropped a huge hint that she’s ready for boyfriend, Joshua Ritchie, to pop the question.

The reality TV couple were celebrating their 18-month anniversary when Charlotte, 29, took the opportunity to joke about their next impending milestone.

During a sweet tribute to her Love Island beau – in which she thanked him for always making her laugh – she said: ‘Maybe in another 18 months time there may finally be an engagement ring.’

While most boyfriends might be shocked at Charlotte’s forward, Josh is no doubt used to it.

And, it’s not the first time the couple have broached the topic of spending the rest of their lives together. In fact, it’s something they speak about often.

But, unlike most couples who can jet off to another country and get engaged in private, Josh is well aware he’ll have to let the producers of Charlotte’s TV show, The Charlotte Show, in on the secret as and when he wants to propose.

The 24-year-old said: ‘It’s her show now. I can’t just say, ‘I’m going to propose to you but I don’t want to do it on camera’. I can’t say that can I. I can’t really say it.

‘Obviously I won’t tell her that I’m going to propose to her. What I’d do is I’d go to production. I’d mention it to her mum and dad.’

But, there’s a few hoops the smitten pair need to jump through before Josh will think about marriage – including moving in together.

‘We don’t live together, so we’ll see what happens with proposals, with children, when we start living together,’ he added.

He might have trouble convincing Charlotte to slow down on their future plans though, as she’s already got the next year mapped out.

‘I’m 29 this year so I’ll be 30 next year and I’m really ready to start a family,’ Charlotte confessed.

