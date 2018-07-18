This has really got people talking...

Charlotte Crosby has stripped off for a pretty revealing new selfie – but fans think they’ve spotted something quite unusual about the picture.

The reality star posed in a bra top and a tiny pair of shorts which she pulled down to show off her midriff whilst standing in front of a mirror at home this week.

‘A good mirror to a girl = a happy heart 💓,’ Charlotte, 28, captioned the snap.

But whilst many of her followers liked the post, many filled the comments section with questions about her belly button. Yep, really.

Several fans claimed that they were struggling to see where her button was, with one writing: ‘WHERES HER BELLY BUTTON ?!!’

‘Did your belly button run away,’ another asked, whilst one said: ‘Where is your belly button 😵 I’m freaking out’

However, others were quick to point out that Charlotte’s navel is just as it always is.

‘Omg all these people saying she has no belly button. Open ya eyes, she obviously has,’ one argued.

And another added: ‘It’s in the same place it’s always been. Check her previous pics. Just below her waistline.’

Charlotte is certainly no stranger to showing some flesh on Insta but took things to a whole new level when she visited Berlin a few days ago.

The former Geordie Shore favourite – who is dating Ex On The Beach star Joshua Ritchie – gave fans an unexpected flash of her bum when she was filmed doing roly-polys down the STREET in the city.

‘Rolling into the weekend like… Berlin thanks for the LOL’s,’ Charlotte wrote alongside the clip.

Blimey. Charlotte has also regularly been sharing loved-up snaps with Josh, 24, and it sounds like things are getting pretty serious between them.

In fact the TV star previously revealed that she’s already thinking about starting a family with her man.

‘I can see myself marrying and having babies with Josh,’ she told Closer magazine. ‘But he’s still quite young, so we’ll see.

‘I would love to start trying for a baby, next year. I don’t want to be an old mum. I want to be a young, cool mum.’