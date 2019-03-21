This is going to be good!

Charlotte Crosby will reportedly reunite with her former Geordie Shore co-stars to film a Gogglebox style spin-off show.

According to reports, Charlotte will be joined by the likes of Chloe Ferry and some of MTV’s biggest breakout stars for the new series, which will follow the same format as the hugely popular Channel 4 show.

Dubbed Geordie Reacts, it is the second spin off MTV bosses are rumoured to have commissioned in the last two months.

‘As far as MTV are concerned it’s the more the merrier when it comes to the Geordies and taking on the Gogglebox format is going to be amazing TV,’ a source told The Sun.

‘They recruited Charlotte to take part along with Chloe Ferry and some of the new cast. They’ve started filming and it’s likely to air later this year.

‘Just like Gogglebox, they will watch TV and give their opinions on it – and knowing the stars they’ve got on board, it’s going to be outrageous.’

Back in January, it was reported that MTV have also called in some old favourites to take part in new series, Geordie More.

Charlotte, Marnie Simpson, Gaz Beadle and Aaron Chalmers have all reportedly signed up to star in the show.

‘MTV bosses wanted to give Geordie Shore fans an update about their favourite stars so have created a spin off,’ a source told The Sun.

‘The show will follow the stars in their lives now and update fans on what they’re doing.

‘Marnie is running her beauty empire and Gaz is a first timed dad – so there’s plenty to talk about.’

It was reported that the series will run in the summer afterthe next run of Geordie Shore comes to an end.

CelebsNow has contacted representatives for Charlotte and MTV.