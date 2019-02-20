Pass the soap?

Charlotte Crosby stunned fans after sharing a racy snap of herself completely naked.

The former Geordie Shore star left very little to the imagination as she perched on the side of a bathtub surrounded by bubbles.

With the water almost overflowing, Charlotte barely protected her modesty with some well-placed bubbles across her body.

Captioning the nearly-explicit image, she said: ‘Bubbly bubbly im so damn BUBBLY’.

Fans couldn’t believe their eyes, with one commenting on the pic: ‘You are honestly unreal amazing.’

Another said: ‘Omg I actually think I’m in love she is legit the hottest girl I have ever set my eyes one. @joshuaritchie1 you are one lucky guy.’

A third added: ‘You are so bubbly and that’s why I love you!’

While a fourth cheekily said: ‘Great bubble coverage!’ and a fifth simply said: ‘That’s hot.’

Charlotte has been keeping her fans updated on her recent travels to Mexico alongside boyfriend Joshua Ritchie.

The couple have shared some stunning snaps of the trip on their joint Instagram travel page.

But it hasn’t all been smooth sailing as Charlotte revealed she lost her phone and she and Joshua were hotel-bound for two days during some torrential storms.

Sharing a snap of herself in a white swimsuit on the beach, she said: ‘So so sorry for the lack of posts on the travel page.

‘I lost my phone 3 nights ago and I was the only one logged into the travel account plus the first 2 and a half days of the trip it torrential rained and had the worst storm! so we we’re stuck inside!’

Luckily for the couple, the sun is shining again in Cancun.

Charlotte continued: ‘Today we have been bombing around on speed boats jumping on and off to snorkel we went through mangroves and jungley waters!!! It was AMAZING!

‘Me and josh had our own boat and both took turns driving we even saw 2 crocodiles.

‘Our tour Guide took us to this little island to stop and have a break it was so cute HIGHLY RECOMMEND if your in Mexico.’

Wish we were there…