Reality star looked a little worse for wear!

Charlotte Crosby appeared to have enjoyed one drink too many as she celebrated her best friend’s engagement in Manchester last night.

The former Geordie Shore star ended her evening covered in vomit and claims she was so drunk that she was ‘unconscious’.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: Charlotte Crosby sparks pregnancy rumours after fans notice THIS

In the embarrassing snap posted on Instagram, Charlotte can be seen slumped on a stool with her eyes closed as her friend Lauren rests her head on her shoulder.

Charlotte’s cream dress is covered in brown sick – ewwwww – and the 28-year-old blonde certainly looks ready for her bed!

It was a far cry from Charlotte’s look at the beginning of the night when she cosied up to boyfriend Joshua Ritchie.

The reality star showed off her slender physique in a corset-style dress by Orseund Iris, which she paired with strappy heels and her long blonde hair extensions.

Charlotte clearly partied a bit too hard, and on Instagram today she admitted that she ‘lost her boyfriend’ during her drunkeness.

Keeping her followers in the loop, Charlotte posted a video of herself on her way to meet Joshua and feared she may be ‘in the doghouse’.

However, she later shared a clip of them laying in bed topless together and all seemed to be hunky dory between the happy couple.