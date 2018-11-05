Poor Charlotte!

Seasoned Charlotte Crosby fans will already be well acquainted with her accident-prone lifestyle. Heck, she wouldn’t be our fave TV lady without her crazy ways!

However, the 28-year-old former Geordie Shore star sparked a great deal of concern yesterday – after posting a selfie in the back of a South African ambulance.

Currently holidaying with boyfriend Josh Ritchie, a bruised and bloody Charlotte revealed she’d suffered a horrifying accident – forcing her to seek urgent medical care

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: Charlotte Crosby sparks pregnancy rumours after fans notice THIS in loved-up snap with Joshua Ritchie

‘It’s all fun and games until you break ya nose,’ the bruised reality star shared.

Fans were quick to share their well-wishes with the poorly babe.

‘Poor you ❤ Hope nose makes an easy recovery. Bless ya,‘ said one. Another shared: ‘Looks painful… get well soon hun!’

Agreeing, one user added: ‘Ouch you poor thing take care ❤’

Following medical attention, Charlotte later revealed she suffered ‘three fractures and a deviated septum’.

Fortunately, it appears the star may already be on the mend following the unfortunate schnoz mishap.

Earlier today, the Newcastle native shared another selfie with followers – revealing she’d been discharged from hospital in time for a safari trip!

Sharing a snap as some zebras grazed in the background, Charlotte posted: ‘Hello mr zebras’

Looking relaxed and a lot healthier, the only trace of Miss Crosby’s petrifying scuffle is some light bruising around her nostril.

In a group snap shared from the safari adventures, Charlotte revealed she is a still ‘slightly bruised and still swollen’ from the accident.

She explained: ‘We made it to safari FINALLY… nothing stopping me from seeing my favourite thing in the world.

‘Thanks so much for all the kind messages my nose has 3 fractures and a deviated septum for now we need to wait until the swelling has gone down to see if it’s misshapen.’

Wishing you a speedy recovery, Charlotte!