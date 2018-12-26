Vick has been on a serious health and fitness overhaul

She’s been very open about her body woes, but this year Vicky Pattison vowed to be happy, healthy and fit.

And despite her recent shock split from fiancé John Noble, it’s clear that Vicky is still determined to keep her fitness journey on track.

She looked better than ever when she flaunted her toned body on social media recently, and fans have been quick to praise the star on her impressive transformation, with one person writing: ‘You look great, be proud.’

While another person said: ‘You really look ahmazzzzing what a awesome woman you are!’ And a third added: ‘You’re looking awesome! All the hard work is paying off! Go you!’

So, how exactly has Vicky dropped the weight and toned up?

The 31-year-old has been very open about her weight loss journey, and has regularly posted updates with her fans.

But, it’s clear that it hasn’t come easy for the star, as she has been enduring regular trips to bootcamp, weight training and gruelling gym sessions.

As well as altering her diet to include more healthy and nutritious foods, packed with plenty of veg.

