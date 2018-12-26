Vick has been on a serious health and fitness overhaul
She’s been very open about her body woes, but this year Vicky Pattison vowed to be happy, healthy and fit.
And despite her recent shock split from fiancé John Noble, it’s clear that Vicky is still determined to keep her fitness journey on track.
She looked better than ever when she flaunted her toned body on social media recently, and fans have been quick to praise the star on her impressive transformation, with one person writing: ‘You look great, be proud.’
While another person said: ‘You really look ahmazzzzing what a awesome woman you are!’ And a third added: ‘You’re looking awesome! All the hard work is paying off! Go you!’
So, how exactly has Vicky dropped the weight and toned up?
The 31-year-old has been very open about her weight loss journey, and has regularly posted updates with her fans.
But, it’s clear that it hasn’t come easy for the star, as she has been enduring regular trips to bootcamp, weight training and gruelling gym sessions.
As well as altering her diet to include more healthy and nutritious foods, packed with plenty of veg.
Take a look at some of her awe inspiring pictures below…
Vicky Pattison: May 2018
The 31-year-old has been practicing her yoga skills.
Vicky Pattison: July 2018
Vic flaunts her toned and curvy physique in this red bikini.
Vicky Pattison: August 2018
Vic shows off her sassy side and enviable bod in a leopard print two piece.
Vicky Pattison: August 2018
After enduring bootcamp Vic is looking long and lean.
Vicky Pattison: September 2018
The star enjoys strength and conditioning classes to work on her core.
Vicky Pattison: September 2018
Vic’s hard work paid off as she nailed the Great North Run in September.
Vicky Pattison: October 2018
She credits her ‘thick thighs’ to squats, lunges, deadlifts and even fries. Yes, girl!
Vicky Pattison: October 2018
Vicky’s put in the work for her incredible body transformation.
Vicky Pattison: November 2018
Vicky is looking absolutely AH-mazing!
Vicky Pattison: November 2018
The star enjoys strength and lengthening exercises to tone up.
Vicky Pattison: December 2018
Looking absolutely fAB-ulous, Vic!
Vicky Pattison: December 2018
The former Geordie Shore star admitted her ‘quads and bi’s [are] coming along’. Looking good, girl!
