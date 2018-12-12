Yay Cheryl!

It’s been one heck of a busy year for Cheryl, having relaunched herself back into the music industry after a four-year industry hiatus.

However, as she made her return to the limelight, it was then announced that Chezza had made another pretty big business decision – parting ways with L’Oreal following their fruitful nine-year business relationship.

And it would appear that it’s all new for Cheryl – as the mother-of-one has now unveiled her latest venture…

Taking to Instagram, 35-year-old Cheryl has revealed her brand spankin’ new merchandise – which is emblazoned with the lyrics from her comeback tune, Love Made Me Do It.

Teasing the announcement, Chezza warned fans to ‘sit on your perch, I’ve got merch’.

Then, in the following snap, Cheryl gave followers the big reveal – twirling round for her three million followers to showcase the lyric-emblazoned hoody.

Where can we buy ours, Chez?!

Cheryl has since posted a sizzlin’ celebratory snap on Instagram following her appearance at the The Greatest Dancer launch.

‘I cant wait for you to see the greatest dancer… we all watched it together for the first time on Monday. There are some really special people on there 🥰 I love working with these guys so much @greatestdancer,’ Chezza captioned the snap.

As expected, the Newcastle native has been inundated with praise from fans.

‘Absolutely gorgeous Cheryl 👌💕,’ commented one, whilst another added: ‘😍 absolutely stunning.’

Agreeing, a third posted: ‘You look amazing 😍’

Cheryl and L’Oreal are understood to have parted ways on very friendly terms.

Following her nine-year stint with the iconic beauty brand, Cheryl issued a statement regarding her split with the company.

‘I have had an amazing experience as L’Oreal Paris’ UK spokesmodel for the past nine years and have loved working with the team over there.

‘It always felt like more than a partnership and I would like to thank them all for the opportunities it has afforded me,’ Cheryl shared.

Whose ready to get kitted out in Chezza’s merch?!