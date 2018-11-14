Looking flames, Chezza!

Cheryl is officially back, and she’s making one heck of a splash!

In between releasing her comeback single, Love Made Me Do It, and dancing around for the saucy music video, the 35-year-old has managed to squeeze in a sultry photo shoot…

Having recently attended Prince Charles’ 70th birthday at the London Palladium, Chezza opted for an all-red ensemble – complete with asymmetrical sleeves and a daring split.

Following the celebrations, Chez decided it was time to post her own snaps from the glitzy event – taking to Instagram to share a never-seen-before bedroom snap of the look.

Perched on the edge of her bed, the mother-of-one is a vision in crimson with her glossy chocolate locks swept to over one shoulder.

‘So nice to attend the celebration of HRH Prince Charles for his 70th birthday ❤,’ she captioned the sizzlin’ shot.

Fans were quick to respond to Chezza’s smoking hot snap.

‘Wow the dress looks amazing 💋,‘ shared one, whilst another added: ‘Such a stunner ❤.’

Agreeing, a third posted: ‘WOW @cherylofficial I love your outfit 🔥😍 ‘

It’s been four years since the Newcastle native last dipped her toes into the music industry, having taken a hiatus from work to save her ‘sanity’.

During this time, Cheryl welcomed her one-year-old son Bear, whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend Liam Payne.

However, the former Girls Aloud star has now revealed she was actually itching to return to work towards the end of her break…

Speaking on Heart North East radio yesterday, Chezza shared: ‘It’s so exciting, I can’t believe I’m back.’

After thanking her fans for being so ‘patient’, the Geordie lass added: ‘Something inside of me made me think I’m ready and I just wasn’t ready for such a long time.

‘I was getting out of my trackies and t-shirt with sick on it or whatever, and someone would do me hair and makeup nice,’ she added.

Glad to have you back, Chez!