

Having enjoyed a four-year industry hiatus, busying herself with first time motherhood, the former Girls Aloud lady put an end to her time away from the limelight with the track Love Made Me Do It.



Appearing to address the interest surrounding her high profile split from baby Bear’s father Liam Payne, Chezza’s all-singing, all-dancing tune was an explosive return to the forefront of pop.



Accompanying the explosive lyrics with an equally jaw-dropping music video, fans found themselves hit by hurricane Chezza all over again. And it appears her comeback single is the gift that keeps on giving – as Cheryl’s hairdresser has now given fans a glimpse of exactly what happened after the camera stopped rolling…



Taking to Instagram, Cheryl’s hairstylist Daya Ruci shared some footage of the 35-year-old Geordie babe struts towards the camera whilst waving her arms in the air.



Looking as sizzling as ever, Chez wows in a monochrome crop-top and fitted black hot pants – completing the look with a glitzy pair of glitter-embellished tights and ankle boots. Captioning the footage, Daya shared: 'Starting 2019 like…'

View this post on Instagram ᏚᎢᎪᎡᎢᏆNᏩ 2019 ᏞᏆKᎬ……. A post shared by 🅳🅰🆈🅰🆁🆄🅲🅸 (@dayaruci) on Jan 2, 2019 at 12:10am PST As expected, Chez’s fans have been quick to flood the comment section with kind words for the star. ‘The queen slaying it like always,’ one shared, whilst a second added: ‘Living for this look!’ Agreeing, a third posted: ‘What a queen!’