Fans are loving Chezza's look

Cheryl Cole has taken a night off from mum duties to enjoy an evening out – and she chose a VERY glamorous (and pricey) dress for the occasion.

The singer stepped out in a sleek lime gown for a star-studded charity event at London’s St James’ Palace on Wednesday and seemed to be feeling pretty daring, having chosen to go braless underneath her frock.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

Chezza, 34, didn’t have boyfriend Liam Payne as her date for the occasion but was all smiles as she posed alongside other Prince’s Trust celebrity ambassadors with Prince Charles at the do.

The couple, who share one-year-old son Bear, have not been seen publicly together in four months, with their last official outing being the BRIT Awards in February.

Fans of the mum-of-one loved her chic look and some noticed that she often manages to get a great spot during the group photos…

Fancy replicating Cheryl’s look? Get ready to raid that piggy bank as the Galvan satin dress retails at £595 – buy it here, though you’ll need to be quick as stock is apparently low.

MORE: Cheryl Cole songwriter reveals how she plans to get ultimate revenge on Liam Payne

Cheryl – who has been keeping a low profile since the birth of baby son Bear in March 2017 – attended the bash with manager Lily England and other celebs at the event included Fearne Cotton, Geri Horner and Tess Daly.

The Girls Aloud star’s other half Liam, 24, was absent from the occasion but was seen out in London enjoying a bite of lunch the day before.

It’s been several months since the couple were seen together, with their last appearance coming amid rumours that their romance could be on the rocks.

They both put paid to the speculation though and Chezza furiously blasted allegations that the fact that they were seen getting cosy at the BRIT Awards could be a ‘stunt’ as ‘ludicrous’.

Liam opened up about their relationship the following month though and confessed that they’ve had ‘struggles’.

‘I’m not gonna sit here and say that everything’s absolutely fine and dandy,’ the One Direction star told ES Magazine in March. ‘Of course you go through different things, and that’s what a relationship is.

‘But we go through them together as a family and that’s the most important thing for me.’