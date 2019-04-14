But she doesn’t want another relationship…

Cheryl has revealed that she would consider ‘other routes’ to have children as she revealed she wants to expand her family.

The 35-year-old, who shares two-year-old son Bear with ex Liam Payne, opened up in a candid interview about motherhood as she admitted she doesn’t need to follow a ‘conventional’ route to grow her brood.

‘You don’t necessarily need to be in a relationship,’ the Love Made Me Do It singer said.

‘I’ve got a friend who has had two children using donors. Not everything has to be conventional.’

She added: ‘You can spend ages looking for the right man, waiting for the perfect time to get pregnant, then the right man might turn out to be the wrong man. There are definitely other routes I would consider.’

Cheryl admitted that finding a partner is not a ‘priority’ for her as she ruled out finding a new relationship for the moment, insisting her little boy was the only love she needed in her life.

‘Not right now – it’s so not something I’m even thinking about,’ she told The Telegraph’s Stella magazine. ‘I wouldn’t rule it out maybe at some point in the distant future. But it’s not a priority. I’ve found the love of my life and he’s absolutely enough for me.’

Cheryl has been unlucky in love so far, having split from first husband Ashley Cole in 2010, after cheating reports.

She went on to wed Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini in 2014, but their marriage only lasted three-months.

Cheryl split with Bear’s dad Liam in July 2018 following a two-year relationship, but the pair has remained civil since their break-up.

Divulging some details of her parenting style, Chezza admitted that she is the ‘strict’ parent whereas Liam is ‘much softer’, adding that he is a ‘great dad’ to their son.