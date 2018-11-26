Chez has revealed details about her festive plans

Cheryl has had a very busy year after making an incredible return to music and bagging herself a spot as dance captain on the Greatest Showman.

And now the mum-of-one has revealed how she plans on unwinding this festive period as she’s opened up about her Christmas plans with baby Bear.

The 35-year-old welcomed her first-born back in March 2017 with ex Liam Payne, and this will be the first New Year she’s spending as a single mum.

‘This time Bear will be able to appreciate it a little bit more,’ Chez confessed.

Speaking to Sarah-Jane Crawford backstage at Hits Radio Live on Sunday, she continued: ‘People have asked me, “Are you going to take him to see Father Christmas?” [but] I think he would still be a little bit worried.

‘[It will be a], “Who’s this guy with the long beard?” moment. So I don’t know if I’ll do that, but I’ll tell him that he’s got him all these gifts and he can rip them open and it’ll be cute.’

Former X Factor judge Cheryl announced her split from One Direction star Liam in July this year, after two-and-a-half years together.

Following the break up, the Girls Aloud star has also revealed how being a mum to Bear has ‘enriched’ her as a woman, as she said: ‘It enriches you, it changes you as a person.

‘I used to hear people say I feel like I’ve joined a club that I never knew existed but I get it now.’

She then added: ‘How you click into motherhood when you have your child… it’s pretty mind blowing.’

Meanwhile, Cheryl’s performance at Hits Radio Live in Manchester on Sunday was her first time back on stage in four years.

Pulling out all the stops for the comeback gig, the star opted for a very glam ensemble consisting of an all-black sequined bodysuit with neon PVC tassels above the thigh.

Looking great, Chezza!