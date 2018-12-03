Christmas came early!

Since catapulting back into our lives, armed with the all-singing all-dancing track Love Made Me Do It, Cheryl will be wrapping up the year with a number of new showbiz accolades under her belt.

The mother-of-one has reminded us all why she’s the reigning Angel of the North – spelling an end to her four-year industry hiatus with a string of sassy one-liners, major wardrobe envy and several triumphant live performances.

And, as the year begins to wind down, it would appear that 35-year-old Chez is already in celebration mode – having taken to Instagram to share a festive snap ahead of the Christmas season.

Wrapping up from the December chill in a black sweater and boxy beige-toned checked blazer, the former Girls Aloud star spiced up her winter attire with some sultry leather shorts.

Making sure to stay out the cold, Chez popped on a pair of sheer black tights and chunky leather boots – completing the ensemble with her trademark glossy locks loose around her shoulders.

‘It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas’, the Geordie babe captioned the sizzlin’ snap – smouldering for the shot in front of some crimbo decorations.

As expected, fans have been very quick to share their best-wishes with Chez.

‘You look amazing! 🔥❤,’ said one, whilst another added: ‘Beaut! 🔥’

Agreeing, a third posted: ‘Happy December babes!’

Cheryl announced her split from the father of one-year-old Bear, Liam Payne, back in the summer of this year.

Recently, Chezza lifted the lid on her seasonal schedule – revealing she’s excited to celebrate with her tot now that he’s a bit older.

Speaking at Hits Radio Live, Cheryl shared: ‘This time he’ll [Bear] be able to appreciate it a little bit more.

‘People have asked me: “Are you going to take him to see Father Christmas?” He’d probably be a bit worried – who’s this guy with the long beard? Bit nervous,’ she joked.

‘So I don’t know if I’ll do that. But I’ll tell him that he’s got him all these gifts and he can rip them open and it’ll be cute,’ Cheryl added.

Merry Christmas, Chez!