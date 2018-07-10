Looking good, Chez

Cheryl Cole has headed out for her first public appearance since her split from Liam Payne and she’s looking pretty fabulous!

The singer was all smiles as she stepped out in a vibrant orange dress at Simon Cowell’s Syco summer party in London on Monday night and showed no signs of her recent heartbreak.

Throughout the event Chezza, 35, mixed with showbiz pals including Rochelle Humes and also cosied up to none other than Piers Morgan, who joked that she’s now interested in an ‘older man’.

‘Cheryl bouncing back with a new older man strategy. cc ⁦@CherylOfficial⁩ #CowellSummerParty,’ Piers, 53, quipped alongside a photo of them together.

Let’s hope that this meeting wasn’t too awkward given that Piers slated the statement that she and Liam, 24, released last week to announce their break-up.

‘Why do we categorise more than two years as some sort of an achievement. It’s not really is it,’ he said of their two and a half year romance.

‘If they love each other that much why are they splitting up for. I always think these statements should be more honest. In the end if it’s two years and you split up it’s because you don’t like each other anymore.’

Anyhoo, Cheryl clearly wasn’t too put out by it and seemed to be having fun at the event.

The mum-of-one teamed her vibrant frock with pretty drop earrings and gold shoes and wore her long locks in a sleek style.

Fans have praised her appearance on social media, with one writing: ‘you look stunning. I love the dress!’

‘No matter what @CherylOfficial will always look stunning,’ another added.

It comes just over a week after Cheryl and Liam – who share one-year-old son Bear – confirmed that they’ve decided to separate.

Whilst Cheryl has been letting her hair down in the aftermath, Liam has been busy working and performed at a Dolce & Gabbana party in Italy this week.