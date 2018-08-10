We can't WAIT for this to air

After months of speculation, Cheryl Cole has finally confirmed her role on new TV show Greatest Dancer with a backstage clip.

The Fight For This Love singer has been rumoured to be a judge on the new BBC dance show, but finally revealed today that she’ll be working alongside Glee star Matthew Morrison and Strictly winner Oti Mabuse.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

In the clip – shared on Instagram – 34-year-old Chez looks amazing in a black jacket, leather pants and a pair of killer yellow heels.

Speaking to the camera, she said: ‘Hi so I’ve got some exciting news.

‘I am going to be joining a new show called The Greatest Dancer for BBC One. I am going to be joining Oti and Matthew as a dance captain, Alesha and Jordan will be hosting.

More: Ashley Cole’s former teammate makes shock claim about his relationship with Cheryl Cole

‘Stay tuned for my news to my Instagram.’

The exciting new talent show – which is hosted by Alesha Dixon and Jordan Banjo – will see hopefuls from across the world of dance fight it out to be crowned The Greatest Dancer.

Chezza, Matthew and Oti are all captains and will lead the dancers through a load of difficult challenges and live performances set to hit our telly screens next year.

Speaking about her new role, Cheryl – who recently split from ex Liam Payne – said: ‘I’m so excited to be part of The Greatest Dancer!

‘I’m looking for acts with real passion, who are going to push boundaries and give it their all, no matter what challenges are thrown at them.

‘From my own dance background, I know the dedication and commitment dancing takes, I can’t wait to get started.’

This is Cheryl’s first full-time TV role since she stepped out of the limelight in 2016 to look after her adorable son Bear.

And it looks like she’s not the only one who’s excited about getting back to work, as pro ballroom dancer Oti has also been sharing some videos from behind-the-scenes.

Well, we can’t WAIT to watch this bunch next year.