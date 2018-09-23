Sounds like Chezza is NOT holding back

Cheryl Cole is gearing up to release her new music and it sounds like Liam Payne might want to be worried…

The mum-of-one has reportedly penned an explosive comeback track called Love Made Me Do It which will focus on her split from Liam as well as her other failed relationships in the past.

Cheryl, 35, isn’t holding back either and apparently sings about how she is a ‘sucker’ who ‘falls in love with every f***er’ on the tune.

‘It is a very edgy pop-dance track and not a typical song which you would expect from Cheryl,’ a source told The Sun. ‘She’s not holding back on her feelings and inevitably it will lead to a lot of speculation.’

Cheryl announced her break-up from 25-year-old Liam – with whom she shares son Bear, 18 months – on Twitter in July after more than two years together.

Prior to this romance the Girls Aloud star went through a divorce from second husband Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini, with the pair having split less than 18 months after their whirlwind wedding in July 2014.

Meanwhile it looks like Cheryl isn’t the only one pouring her heart into her music as Liam has also confirmed that he’s been making changes to his upcoming album since the break-up.

Last month he explained to his Twitter fans: ‘As you may know, the last few months have seen some big changes for me …

‘I looked at some of the songs on my album which were done a while ago and they felt from another age. I’m determined for my debut album to truly represent me.’

It’s also been reported that Cheryl has finally moved out of Liam’s mansion where she has continued to live since their relationship ended.

The brunette star has been house hunting in High Barnet, according to The Daily Star On Sunday, and is said to be keen on a luxury four-bedroom pad for her and Bear.