It's all over for Cheriam
After two and a half years together, Cheryl Cole and Liam Payne have sadly announced that they’ve called time on their romance – but where did it all go wrong?
The couple surprised pretty much everyone when their relationship was revealed in February 2016 – just a few months after Cheryl’s split from second husband Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini – yet they seemed seriously loved-up.
Things moved fast, with Chezza rumoured to be pregnant within a matter of months. The birth of baby son Bear followed in March 2017.
However, the lovebirds seemed to hit some problems over time, resulting in speculation that they’d split in February 2018.
They were quick to quash this with a defiant display at The BRIT Awards, but a mere five months later they confirmed that it’s all over. *sad face*
Scroll through below to see the timeline of Cheriam’s romance, from the highs to the lows…
Cheryl Liam Payne
Cheryl and Liam Payne are first spotted flirting at The BRIT Awards in Feburary 2016 and it was then reported that they’d apparently been dating in secret for three months.
Credit: David Fisher/Richard Young/REX Shutterstock
Liam Payne and Cheryl
Shortly after the rumours break, Liam Payne confirms the relationship by posting a selfie with Cheryl.
Liam Payne and Cheryl
In March 2016 Cheryl pokes fun at the speculation over her love life by posting this snap with the caption: ‘My mystery man line up’.
Credit: Instagram
Cheryl and Liam Payne
Soon afterwards Cheryl and Liam Payne make their first public appearance together when they step out for dinner in London looking loved-up.
Credit: Palace Lee/REX/Shutterstock
Cheryl and Liam Payne
Liam Payne and Cheryl have the look of love in May 2016 as they put on a PDA at a charity event in Paris, marking their debut on the red carpet as a couple.
Credit: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Cheryl and Liam Payne
In June 2016 Cheryl faces pregnancy rumours just months into her romance with Liam Payne when she wears a baggy grey dress to his sister’s wedding.
Cheryl and Liam Payne
With baby rumours persisting, Liam Payne sends Cheryl an emotional message about how much he misses her whilst he’s away in September 2016.
Credit: Instagram
Cheryl and Liam Payne
Finally! Cheryl proudly shows off her bump in November 2016 whilst out with Liam Payne – but still doesn’t verbally confirm that she’s pregnant.
Credit: Beretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock
Liam Payne and Bear Payne – 22 March 2017
In March 2017 Liam Payne and Cheryl announce that they’ve welcomed their baby son. ‘We are all madly in love and overwhelmingly happy with our little arrival,’ Cheryl says – awww. They later decide to call him Bear Grey Payne.
Liam Payne
During an interview with SiriusXm in May 2017, Liam Payne fuels speculation he and Cheryl have secretly married after he call her his ‘wife’. However, he refers to her as his ‘girlfriend’ in other interviews.
Credit: SiriusXM
Liam Payne
In June 2017 Cheryl gushes about Liam Payne in a cute Father’s Day message in which she says: ‘We adore you.’
Credit: Instagram
Cheryl and Liam Payne
Five months after becoming parents, Liam Payne and Cheryl jet off for a romantic holiday in August 2017.
Liam Payne and Cheryl
Cheryl supports Liam Payne when he performs his new single on The X Factor in October 2017, though the pair are criticised when Liam bizarrely leaves the stage to join Cheryl at the end of his set before making their exit.
Credit: ITV
Liam Payne
Liam Payne leaves fans cringing when he reveals in February 2018 that he’s ‘taking tips’ from the racy Fifty Shades films to take home for Cheryl – TMI alert!
Credit: PIERRE VILLARD/SIPA/REX/Shutterstock
Cheryl and Liam Payne
Cheryl and Liam Payne are hit by rumours they’re about to split in February 2018, something they attempt to quash by putting on a united front at The BRIT Awards.
Credit: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Cheryl and Liam Payne
A furious Cheryl blasts claims that her loved-up night at The BRITS with Liam Payne was a ‘stunt’ as ‘ludicrous’ in a Twitter rant after the event.
Credit: Beretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock
Liam Payne FB feat
Despite Cheryl defending their romance, Liam Payne admits in March 2018 that they’ve had their ‘struggles’. ‘I’m not gonna sit here and say that everything’s absolutely fine and dandy, because of course you go through different things, and that’s what a relationship is,’ he tells ES Magazine.
Cheryl
Cheryl once again comes to the defence of her relationship with Liam Payne in March 2018 when he’s pictured with another woman, with Chezza explaining on Twitter that she’s simply a friend of theirs both. The couple then jet off on holiday in what is reported as a ‘make or break’ trip.
Cheryl and Liam Payne
Liam Payne often makes slightly cringey remarks about Cheryl and reaches a whole new level of embarrassing in May 2018 when he tells Radio One during a phone interview that Cheryl is on the toilet. ‘Let’s find out what’s going on. First off, was it a number one or a number two?’ he then asks her, prompting her to tell him to ‘shut up’. Awks.
Credit: Instagram
Cheryl Cole
In June 2018 Cheryl celebrates her 35th birthday with her friends and there’s no sign of Liam Payne, who she’s not been pictured with in months.
Cheryl and Liam Payne
It’s all over! In July 2018 Cheryl and Liam Payne confirm the end of their relationship, with both posting a statement on Twitter saying: ‘It’s been a tough decision for us to make. We still have so much love for each other as a family.’
Credit: Instagram Stories