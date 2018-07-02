It's all over for Cheriam

After two and a half years together, Cheryl Cole and Liam Payne have sadly announced that they’ve called time on their romance – but where did it all go wrong?

The couple surprised pretty much everyone when their relationship was revealed in February 2016 – just a few months after Cheryl’s split from second husband Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini – yet they seemed seriously loved-up.

Things moved fast, with Chezza rumoured to be pregnant within a matter of months. The birth of baby son Bear followed in March 2017.

However, the lovebirds seemed to hit some problems over time, resulting in speculation that they’d split in February 2018.

They were quick to quash this with a defiant display at The BRIT Awards, but a mere five months later they confirmed that it’s all over. *sad face*

Scroll through below to see the timeline of Cheriam’s romance, from the highs to the lows…