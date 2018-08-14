We've never seen Cheryl like this before!

Cheryl Cole has often experimented with her style but we were seriously NOT expecting the latest look she’s been showing off!

The 35-year-old filmed herself getting ready for the latest day of filming The Greatest Dancer today and decided to entertain herself by trying out various filters on her phone.

And one resulted in Chezza sporting a huge toothless grin, causing her to end up in fits of giggles with her hairdresser.

‘I really need to go to the dentist,’ the singer joked. LOLs.

In another clip Cheryl and her stylist bopped along to a tune as the filter gave them each a pair of mirrored sunglasses.

Then the mum-of-one showed off her flawless make-up to her followers as she created a collage featuring a glam selfie.

Looking good, Chez!

Cheryl seems to have been having a ball working on upcoming talent show The Greatest Dancer, for which she’s landed the role of Dance Captain alongside Glee actor Matthew Morrison and Strictly Come Dancing’s Oti Mabuse.

In recent days various photos and videos have surfaced on social media showing her enjoying herself on set, with a recent clip capturing the moment she hopped on stage to dance with a super-fan.

One admirer tweeted about the footage: ‘Okay I have legit not seen her have this much fun on any show she has been on. Look at her she’s beaming. I’m happy she’s happy… WORK THEM HIPS GIRL’

Yep, she certainly looks happy!

It comes after ex-boyfriend Liam Payne proved that he’s moved on from their split after being spotted kissing model Cairo Dwek.

In snaps obtained by The Sun, the 24-year-old was seen holding hands with Cairo, 20, as they strolled the grounds of posh Italian lunch spot Villa D’Este hotel.

‘There’s no doubt Liam and Cairo are more than just friends,’ an onlooker said. ‘They were kissing passionately with his hand wrapped around the back of her head and they obviously couldn’t get enough of each other.’

Cheryl and Liam – who share 16-month-old son Bear – announced the end of their relationship at the beginning of July following two and a half years together.

Well at least it looks like Cheryl isn’t feeling too heartbroken!