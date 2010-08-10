Cheryl Cole vs Nadine Coyle: It’s war

The two Girls Aloud stars spark up a fresh rivalry on Nadine's home ground

The simmering feud between Cheryl Cole and Girls Aloud bandmate Nadine Coyle has cranked up after a bitter snub in LA last week.

Now can exclusively reveal that after years of trying to repair a damaged relationship with Nadine, Cheryl rejected her recent pleas to go for a drink in Hollywood and fears Nadine’s using her to further her own career.

‘Cheryl hasn’t considered Nadine a friend for ages,’ says an insider.

‘She knows Nadine’s made little digs about her publicly and admitted she was jealous of Cheryl’s relationship with Simon Cowell, implying it was the only reason for her solo success.

‘So Cheryl was shocked she called to ask her out for drinks last week.

‘Three days after Cheryl, 27, arrived in LA, she received a text from Nadine, 25, asking if she wanted to meet up.

‘She didn’t respond, so Nadine started calling.

‘Cheryl didn’t answer but got her voicemail and eventually texted her saying she won’t be meeting up with her because she’s resting and it’s “not that type of holiday. Take care”.’

Nadine got the message and now the gloves are off.

See the full story about Cheryl Cole and Nadine Coyle in Now magazine dated 16 August 2010 – out now!