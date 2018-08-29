Chez has congratulated her pal

Cheryl Cole might be going through her own difficult break up with Liam Payne, but that hasn’t stopped her gushing over love.

The 35-year-old shared a sweet comment congratulating former bandmate Nicola Roberts’ sister on her wedding day.

In one photo – which sees Frankie Roberts and her new husband kissing on a beach – Girls Aloud star Nicola wrote: ‘Yesterday my sister was the most stunning bride.

‘Congratulations to Frankie & Stuart the new Mr & Mrs who are so in love and gave everyone such an amazing day.’

And Chez was quick to comment, as she wrote: ‘Congratulations to you both. I hope you had the best day.

‘Wishing you so much happiness and love in your future as husband and wife ‘.

Frankie then replied: ‘@cherylofficial thanks so much. It really was the best day, I haven’t stopped smiling. Hope to see you soon. xx’.

This comes after the mum-of-one – who shares baby Bear with ex Liam – found herself in the wedding mood once again.

Commenting on a fan’s photos after she tied the knot, the popstar said: ‘Oh my goodness. Congratulations to you both gorgeous girl. I hope you had a magical day filled with love and happiness. You look amazing. I can’t believe you’re a wife now.

‘Hope you have an amazing honeymoon. Wishing you both many happy memories in your future together as husband and wife.’

Meanwhile, 24-year-old Liam recently opened up about why the famous pair’s relationship broke down earlier this year.

Speaking to Big Top 40’s Kat Shoob, the former One Direction star admitted that the past two months have been ‘difficult’ trying to deal with their split in the public eye.

‘I’m feeling OK, I’m a bit fragile at times’, he admitted.

‘No I’m alright you know, it’s been OK. Obviously there’s a lot of stuff I’ve still got to sort out with my life but…’