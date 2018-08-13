Looks like Chezza's loving her new job!

Cheryl Cole might have been keeping a low profile of late but now she’s proved she’s most DEFINITELY back at the auditions for her new show The Greatest Dancer.

The 35-year-old thrilled onlookers during filming of the upcoming BBC series in Birmingham yesterday when she hopped on stage to dance with a super-fan and pulled out some seriously impressive moves!

In the clip posted by fan account Cheryl News, Chezza shimmies up to the admirer who seems pretty stunned to see her join him before they bop around to her track Crazy Stupid Love.

They even seem to be wearing matching yellow and black outfits! #Goals

Fans loved seeing the footage and were thrilled to observe how much fun Cheryl looks to be having.

One admirer tweeted: ‘Okay I have legit not seen her have this much fun on any show she has been on. Look at her she’s beaming. I’m happy she’s happy… WORK THEM HIPS GIRL’

The Cheryl News account also added: ‘She’s is in her absolute element, enjoying every second and we cannot wait to see the show when it airs early next year’

Yep, it certainly looks like Cheryl is enjoying herself as this adorable snap proves!

Meanwhile other fans have shared behind-the-scenes footage of the mum-of-one filming the programme.

Check out her intro moves to a bit of Beyoncé!

That, ladies and gentleman, is why she’s landed the role of a Dance Captain on the new talent show.

The programme – which is hosted by Alesha Dixon and Jordan Banjo – will see hopefuls from across the world of dance fight it out to be crowned The Greatest Dancer.

Cheryl is joined by Strictly’s Oti Mabuse and former Glee actor Matthew Morrison as Dance Captains who will guide the hopefuls through challenges and live performances.

The Girls Aloud star recently said of her new role: ‘I’m so excited to be part of The Greatest Dancer!

‘I’m looking for acts with real passion, who are going to push boundaries and give it their all, no matter what challenges are thrown at them.

‘From my own dance background, I know the dedication and commitment dancing takes, I can’t wait to get started.’

It marks Cheryl’s first big TV project since giving birth to son Bear last year, and also follows her split from Liam Payne which was announced last month.

We can’t wait to see her back on our screens!